Bazaar and contest

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus, 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville, will host its fourth annual Gingerbread Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Join them for their 2019 Holiday Bazaar and Gingerbread House contest.

This event is free to the community, but a $5 donation is suggested for lunch. The cost for a vendor booth is $15.

Persons entering the Gingerbread House contest may drop off their entries on Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no entry fee. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place and a Viewers’ Choice Award. Call for complete rules.

For more information, call (937) 548-1993 or email Jamie.Welch@villagegreenhc.com.