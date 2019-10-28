CTC honors veterans

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will be honoring local veterans with free haircuts, manicures, pedicures, coffee, and desserts on Monday, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m.

Any veteran is welcome to stop by the MVCTC Cosmetology Salon for a free haircut, manicure, or pedicure on this day. The MVCTC Culinary Arts students will provide a complimentary dessert and coffee.

RSVP to Kathy Coppock, academic secretary, at (937) 854-6351 or kcoppock@mvctc.com.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.