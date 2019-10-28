Bike drive begins

GREENVILLE – Mark Reedy will be conducting his project that he hopes will provide a bicycle for children in need in Darke County. This is the sixth year for the program. Reedy worked with the Piqua Salvation Army Christmas, Sidney-Shelby County Salvation Army Christmas Program and in 2016, the Road Hoggs Motorcycle Club, Darke County United Way and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County.

Over the last five years, cash donations have helped provide over 1,000 bicycles. Reedy said, “Every child should have a bike so they can get some exercise and have fun with friends.”

Reedy intends to work with the local Road Hoggs Toys for Tykes and the Darke County Office of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, for the distribution of the bikes for Darke County children this Christmas.

“We are extremely blessed to have such terrific support from these Darke County organizations,” said Reedy.