Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department had a great turnout = for its annual chili supper and Halloween parade last Thursday evening. Above, Sparta from “Halo” (aka 6-year-old Collin Spencer) got to lead the parade in his age group. Some of the band members even decided to dress up for the occasion. Costumes were judged following the parade on stage emceed by Cory Meadows with cash prizes and gift certificates going to the winners. Fire Chief Paul McCleskey said 32 gallons of chili were prepared for the event by firefighter Kevin McKenna, while members and community people donated various desserts. Three kinds of sandwiches and soft drinks also were served to a full crowd for the fire department’s fundraiser. A raffle drawing with more than 50 prizes was held afterwards.