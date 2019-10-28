Ansonia Rescue will be hosting its annual pork chop dinner fundraiser on Nov. 10, at the squad house, 225 W. Elroy-Ansonia Road. Chief Chris Widener, shown here with the sign, said tickets, all of which are presale, must be purchased by Nov. 1, and that can be done by contacting any squad member or by calling 337-2651. Dinners, made by Mueller Barbecue, can be picked up through the drive-thru or via carry-out. Ansonia Rescue has two ambulances, and all of the funds from this fund-raiser will be used to update equipment and put toward a new ambulance. There are 30 members on the squad which makes 330-350 calls a year, Widener said

Ansonia Rescue will be hosting its annual pork chop dinner fundraiser on Nov. 10, at the squad house, 225 W. Elroy-Ansonia Road. Chief Chris Widener, shown here with the sign, said tickets, all of which are presale, must be purchased by Nov. 1, and that can be done by contacting any squad member or by calling 337-2651. Dinners, made by Mueller Barbecue, can be picked up through the drive-thru or via carry-out. Ansonia Rescue has two ambulances, and all of the funds from this fund-raiser will be used to update equipment and put toward a new ambulance. There are 30 members on the squad which makes 330-350 calls a year, Widener said https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_ANSONIA-RESCUE-CHOPS.jpg Ansonia Rescue will be hosting its annual pork chop dinner fundraiser on Nov. 10, at the squad house, 225 W. Elroy-Ansonia Road. Chief Chris Widener, shown here with the sign, said tickets, all of which are presale, must be purchased by Nov. 1, and that can be done by contacting any squad member or by calling 337-2651. Dinners, made by Mueller Barbecue, can be picked up through the drive-thru or via carry-out. Ansonia Rescue has two ambulances, and all of the funds from this fund-raiser will be used to update equipment and put toward a new ambulance. There are 30 members on the squad which makes 330-350 calls a year, Widener said Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com