Last Friday, employees at the Greenville Post Office showed their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink U.S. Postal Service shirts to work. Here, they pose in front of their sign indicating that support. Shown are, kneeling, rom left to right, Matt Evans and Tyler Parks; and standing, Marilyn Petty, Faye Valdez, Tina Myers, Diana Valdes, Amy Pearson, RoxAnne Riegle and Scott Robinson. “Most of us have a family member battling it,” said Supervisor Tabitha Fourman. The sign inside the post office reads: ‘Greenville Post Office stands with you in fight.’ “Customers seem to like it,” Fourman said. Valdes and Robinson are clerks; Parks is a city carrier; and the rest of rural carriers.

Last Friday, employees at the Greenville Post Office showed their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink U.S. Postal Service shirts to work. Here, they pose in front of their sign indicating that support. Shown are, kneeling, rom left to right, Matt Evans and Tyler Parks; and standing, Marilyn Petty, Faye Valdez, Tina Myers, Diana Valdes, Amy Pearson, RoxAnne Riegle and Scott Robinson. “Most of us have a family member battling it,” said Supervisor Tabitha Fourman. The sign inside the post office reads: ‘Greenville Post Office stands with you in fight.’ “Customers seem to like it,” Fourman said. Valdes and Robinson are clerks; Parks is a city carrier; and the rest of rural carriers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_BREAST-CANCER-POST-OFFICE-.jpg Last Friday, employees at the Greenville Post Office showed their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink U.S. Postal Service shirts to work. Here, they pose in front of their sign indicating that support. Shown are, kneeling, rom left to right, Matt Evans and Tyler Parks; and standing, Marilyn Petty, Faye Valdez, Tina Myers, Diana Valdes, Amy Pearson, RoxAnne Riegle and Scott Robinson. “Most of us have a family member battling it,” said Supervisor Tabitha Fourman. The sign inside the post office reads: ‘Greenville Post Office stands with you in fight.’ “Customers seem to like it,” Fourman said. Valdes and Robinson are clerks; Parks is a city carrier; and the rest of rural carriers. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com