NEW MADISON – The New Madison United Methodist Church will be serving its annual Harvest Supper on Saturday, Nov. 9, 4:30-6 p.m.

A traditional thanksgiving meal will be served including turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing (plain or oyster), green beans, cranberry salad, pie. The church is located at 149 N Main St., New Madison. Donations will be accepted. Carryout is available. The church is handicap accessible.