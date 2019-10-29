Suspicious fire investigated

GREENVILLE – Authorities are investigating a Monday evening garage fire that is believed to be yet another suspicious fire. Shortly before midnight, firefighters from the Greenville City Fire Department and officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Hart Avenue in reference to a garage fire that had been extinguished and needed to be examined. According to the Greenville Police Department, a fire in a detached garage, located behind 213 Hart Avenue, was discovered by the residents of the property and was quickly extinguished with the use of a fire extinguisher. A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed an object is believed to have been thrown just inside the entryway of the garage that was used to set the building ablaze. Residents of the property were able to quickly extinguish the fire shortly after its discovery minimizing the damage done to the structure and its contents. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Officers from the Greenville Police Department have released that the fire is believed to suspicious in nature and will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Fire Department.

The Greenville fire department responded to a fire in a detached garage on Monday evening. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_greenville-fire-w-1.jpg The Greenville fire department responded to a fire in a detached garage on Monday evening. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com