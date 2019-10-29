Second break-in at Teaford’s

GREENVILLE – Teaford’s Dairy Store has been the target of a break-in for the second time in just over a week. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Greenville Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to Teaford’s Dairy Store, 101 Pine St., in reference to a break-in.

According to the Greenville Police department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed an unknown male subject made entry into the establishment from a side door and stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the store. The suspect, described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and having a “scruffy beard,” was last seen by witnesses leaving the store and heading south on Sweitzer Street. Eye witness accounts say the suspect entered a red car that was used to leave the scene. Authorities searched the area in an attempt to locate the suspect and vehicle but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 547-1661.

The Greenville Police Department and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a break-in at Teaford’s Dairy Store early Tuesday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_teafords-break-in-ww.jpg The Greenville Police Department and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a break-in at Teaford’s Dairy Store early Tuesday morning. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com