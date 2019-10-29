Walmart unveils curbside pickup

GREENVILLE – It became official on Tuesday morning – you don’t have to get out of your car to shop at the Greenville Walmart. Associates and community leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on Walmart’s curbside grocery pickup.

According to Dylan Davis, e-commerce assistant manager, “Online grocery pickup is a convenience for the community, whether that be a mom that can’t get in the store with the kids, all they have to do is pull up to the outside parking spot after they’ve placed their order.”

The process is quick and easy. Customers can download the Walmart app and get started. With more than one app available from Walmart, Davis pointed out customers need to download the app with a white asterisk on an orange background. The app is titled Walmart Grocery Shopping.

Create an account after you’ve downloaded the app, complete your shopping list and your order can be at your car in as little as five minutes. The best part for Walmart customers is there is no charge. However, your order must be $30 or more.

Curbside pickup is not limited to grocery items. Davis said the program is for the entire store and internet orders.

Curbside grocery pickup is being released nationwide and according to Matt O’Halloran, market e-commerce manager for western Ohio and eastern Indiana, it has been well received. Some of the stores in his region are already seeing over 1,000 orders per week.

“Today is a big day,” said O’Halloran. “I just want to make sure everybody knows how important it really is. If you look at Walmart right now, it’s a brutal environment for retail. The way to survive today is through automation.” O’Halloran pointed to a robotic floor cleaner used in the store. “Walmart is going to be doing more and more of that kind of thing” and he acknowledged that it takes jobs. “As bad as that sounds, we’re going to layer in double that amount for what we might lose for something like that with what we are rolling out here,” he said. “As the volume grows with this, the amount of payroll that will be shifted into this area will surprise you.” O’Halloran believes this is a big job creator for the community.

Mayor Steve Willman said, “It’s always amazing. Walmart is always on the leading edge of innovation.” He praised the Walmart employees for their training and realizing the importance of customers and ensuring they come back.

As part of the celebration Walmart presented $1,000 grants to the City of Greenville and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also participating in the program were JoEllen Melling who sang the National Anthem, Fred Dean who presented the colors and K-9 Deputy Pearson from the Sheriff’s Department.

Walmart associates and community leaders celebrated the opening of the Greenville’s store curbside grocery pickup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_walmart-ribbon-1-w.jpg Walmart associates and community leaders celebrated the opening of the Greenville’s store curbside grocery pickup. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com The big orange sign on the side of the building let customers know something big was coming. On Tuesday, the store opened its curbside pickup to the public. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_walmart-ribbon-2-w.jpg The big orange sign on the side of the building let customers know something big was coming. On Tuesday, the store opened its curbside pickup to the public. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com