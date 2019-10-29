Featured this Monday at the Memory Lane Seniors Dance, sponsored by Deejay Tom Everhart at the Greenville VFW, were the Halloween dance and the annual appearance of WTGR-Radio’s Scott Ward and Shane Buckingham. The radio personalities helped judge both the dance competition and the costumes. Winners of the dance contest received WTGR shirts. They were: Melissa Anderson, Roger Hunt, Kris Scheiding, Kathy Beam and Lois Elson, shown above from left to right. Receiving prizes for their costumes were first-place winners Jamie Byers as Fred Flintstone and Bill Drew, who called himself a pimp daddy, while second-place rankings went to Betty Monnin as Dr. Seuss and couple Gary and Tammy Eichler, as Frankenstein and the bride of Frankenstein, all shown from left to right.

