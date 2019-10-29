Blessing Boxes to assist needy

GREENVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at Tribute Funeral Home on North Broadway in Greenville for the new Blessing Box that has been installed on the northeast side of the parking lot.

The box holds non-perishable food items for people in need.

“Our message is,’Take what you need; leave what you can,’” said Wesley Lynch, pastor of the Radiant Church of Greenville, which initiated this project.

Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were Lynch and several members of his church; Casey Helmer of Reigning Cats and Dogs, which will sponsor the first box at Tribute by keeping the box filled; Dustin and Leslie Eisenbarger, representatives of Hydrojet Signs and Fabricating which made this box; Elvin Solomon of Journey Home in Winchester, Ind., which is also interested in obtaining a Blessing Box; and Dave Knapp, a supporter of the Radiant Church.

Eric Fee, owner of tribute Funeral Home, said there are plans to place 12 of these boxes around the county, including three in Greenville.

Individuals or organizations are encouraged to adopt a Blessing Box and help keep it full.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Radiant Church on this awesome movement,” said Fee. “Take what you need and leave what you can. It will remained unlocked.”

He feels this will be successful because of the partnerships Radiant Church will make from this.

“The purpose of the box is to bring local churches and organizations in the community together to provide for the need in the community,” Fee said.

“I’m super excited,” said Lynch. “We want to illuminate darkness in Darke County.”

Radiant Church, now meeting Saturday nights at the All Seasons Place on the Triumphant Christian Church campus off of Sebring-Warner Road just off of U.S. 127-South, will have a relaunch in January.

Laura Turner of Radiant Church said HOPE is its mission outreach, with HOPE being an acronym for Helping Out People Everywhere.”

“Next year, we plan an extension of the church and obtain a mobile shower unit, clothing van and food truck,” Turner said. “The big reason is we want to help the homeless in the Darke County/Dayton area and go out monthly and support this.”

Those wanting more information about the church and its program can contact www.radiantchurch.greenville.com or call 937-504-6721.

Among those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Blessing Box at Tribute Funeral Home were Eric Fee, owner of the funeral home; Wesley Lynch, pastor of the Radiant Church and some of its members; and other supporters of the cause. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_BLESSING-BOX-RIBBON-CUTTING.jpg Among those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Blessing Box at Tribute Funeral Home were Eric Fee, owner of the funeral home; Wesley Lynch, pastor of the Radiant Church and some of its members; and other supporters of the cause. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Laura Turner, left, and Melissa Wilson of Radiant Church’s HOPE group re-arrange non-perishable food items in the Blessing Box on the grounds of Tribute Funeral Home on North Broadway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_BLESSING-BOX-HOPE-FILLING-UP.jpg Laura Turner, left, and Melissa Wilson of Radiant Church’s HOPE group re-arrange non-perishable food items in the Blessing Box on the grounds of Tribute Funeral Home on North Broadway. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com