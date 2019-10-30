Sheriff seeking coats for kids

GREENVILLE – The employees of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of Sheriff Toby L. Spencer, and in conjunction with local law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical professionals, have announced plans to host the 19th annual “Warm Winter Wear for Darke County Children” program. This program provides new coats to local children, ages 0 to 13, who are in need. Unfortunately, they cannot accept used items.

From Oct. 1 through the middle of November, new hats, gloves and coats are collected at the Investigations Building of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and items are distributed to Darke County schools and local families as orders are filled.

Monetary donations are accepted throughout the year. If you wish to donate, checks should be made payable to Warm Winter Wear and mailed c/o Darke County Sheriff’s Office, 5185 County Home Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

They thank the numerous individuals and businesses throughout the County who have made donations over the past 18 years. Last year we received $9,010 in monetary donations and were able to provide 288 children with new coats for the winter. They also received donations of new coats, as well as hand-made hats, scarves and gloves. They greatly appreciate the generosity of citizens; the program could not continue without your help.

Anyone with questions about this project may contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-1193, and direct your call to Stacey.