Bogart, Bacall at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series will next screen the 1946 film noir The Big Sleep, directed by Howard Hawks and starring real-life couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in one of their most legendary on-screen pairings.

Based on the novel by Raymond Chandler and a screenplay co-written by novelist William Faulkner, The Big Sleep is full of film noir trappings, from a labyrinthine plot and snappy dialogue to moody cinematography and a subtextual evaluation of right and wrong. Films in this genre were often less about plot and more about atmosphere and the chemistry of their stars. Few were able to rival the magnetism of Bogie and Bacall. The Big Sleep is one of the most stylish films noir ever made.

Join them on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and a short discussion will follow the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.