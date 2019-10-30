BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library will be hosting its 2019 craft fair, A Handmade Holiday on Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m. the day of the sale. As the name suggests, all items will be hand-crafted.

They have a great group of vendors offering unique items, sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. Items for sale will include pottery, handmade books, baked goods, oil infused soaps and scrubs, vinyl press items, wreaths and floral arrangements, jewelry, quilted, crocheted, knitted and sewn items, chocolates, candy and knives. More vendors are being added every day to offer a little bit of something for everyone on your gift list.

A raffle will be held for items donated by each of the vendors. Drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. the day of the sale. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets are on sale now at the library for $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds from the raffle sales will go to our co-worker and friend, Carol Reed, to help with upcoming medical expenses as she battles ALS.

Make plans to attend and support your local crafters, check off some names from your Christmas list and maybe even find something for yourself.