Team Greer holds fundraiser

UNION CITY – On Oct. 12, Team Greer held its annual Quarter Auction at the EUM Church in Union City. The event raised $825 for the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) and $825 for cancer warrior, Patty Johns, of Union City.

The Team wants to help local cancer patients in their difficult battle with cancer. This team has worked very hard to make this annual fundraiser a great success.

CADC appreciates all donations and uses the money for reimbursement for mileage, medication, medical supplies and nutritional supplements to Darke County cancer patients.

The association is funded by donations, memorials, bequests, special fundraisers, grants, United Way and corporate sponsors. The corporate sponsors for 2019 are: American Legion, Diane Evans, Family Health, Farmers State Bank- New Madison, First Assembly of God, Greenville National Bank, Helen’s Flowers, JAFE Decorating, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Jordan Agency, Law Office of Rudnick and Hosek, LTD, Members Choice Credit Union, Mercer Savings Bank, Mote and Associates, Second National Bank, R.L. Painting , STAR 88.3, Versailles Savings and Loan, Whirlpool/Kitchen Aid, Williamson Insurance and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

CADC is a United Way partner and local grants are provided by Harry Stephens Memorial, Rotary, Darke Rural Electric, Schaurer Memorial, Ketrow and Dayton Foundation.