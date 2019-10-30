Foureman joins Zechar-Bailey

GREENVILLE — Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes would like to welcome Hallie Foureman to the Zechar Bailey Family.

Foureman is a lifetime resident of Darke County and is honored to be able to serve her community. Her professionalism, funeral and insurance experience, and her caring, compassionate nature will be very helpful in assisting clients achieve the “peace of mind” that comes with thoughtful and careful pre-planning of funeral services. Foureman is available to meet with individuals/families in the comfort of their home or at the funeral home.

Foureman is an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and in her spare time she loves to spend time with her husband Scott at the lake boating and kayaking.