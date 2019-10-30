Kiwanis honors GHS seniors

GREENVILLE — Greenville Kiwanis recently honored four Greenville High School seniors as Students of the Month.

Anthony Masso-Rivetti, son of Louie and Monica Masso-Rivetti, is active in several school activities the Academic Team, participating in Science Fair, Science Club, orchestra and the theater run-crew.

He also is a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, National Honor Society, Music Ministry at St. Marys Parish, the Upper Miami Valley Community Orchestra, and Community Unity bell ringing.

Plans following graduation include attending The Ohio State University to major in either physics or math. He also plans to complete undergraduate research.

Riley Hunt, daughter of Nathan and Lori Hunt. is a member of the National Honor Society, and Science Club at Greenville High School. She also is a Scholar Athlete, is a member of FCA, Key Club and orchestra. Hunt also participates in golf and track and field.

She is a member of the Banner Bound 4-H Club, is a volunteer for the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is a tutor for Empowering Darke County Youth, and is a member of Corner Shack youth group.

After graduation, Hunt plans to pursue a career in business and continue participating in pole vault during college.

Morgan Gilbert, daughter of Travis and Misty Gilbert, is a GHS student athletic trainer, plays softball and basketball, is Class of 2020 vice president, is a member of Student Council, the CORE Leaders group and FCA. Gilbert also is treasurer of Key Club, is a member of Varsity G, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society.

Gilbert plans to attend the University of Tennessee-Martin, where she will continue her academic and softball career. She plans on majoring in engineering.

Marcus Wood, son of Lisa Phillips and Sam Wood, is on the GHS football, basketball, and baseball teams. Wood is enrolled in the GHS Career Center’s Supply Chain Management program, volunteering with Special Olympics and service projects at Eldora Speedway.

Wood plans to major in business administration and would like to continue playing sports at the college level.