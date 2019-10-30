DCRW give to WAA

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) recently donated funds to the Fort Greenville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to help in their Wreaths Across America project for 2019.

The mission of the National Wreaths Across America of “to remember, honor and teach” is carried out on National Wreaths Across America Day by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The National Wreaths Across America Day is held on the second Saturday in December. It will be held locally at the Greenville Cemetery on Dec. 14.

“The club is very pleased to be able to help with this project by donating the funds necessary to place an additional 10 wreaths on the graves of our Darke County veterans who served this great nation,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC president. “The Wreaths Across America is a wonderful way to honor and remember them. Our DCRWC members are looking forward to helping with the wreath laying event in December.”

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.