Archaeology program

GREENVILLE – It’s no secret that we live in a community filled with a rich history that shaped the future of our country.

After the Treaty of Greene Ville was finalized, General “Mad Anthony” Wayne’s dispatches to the War Department related that he had revisited and fortified the Upper Piqua, Loramie, and St Marys posts with stockades. These outposts were garrisoned until the end of the War of 1812, when the U.S. government sold the properties off. Since September 2013, Greg Shipley has coordinated an amateur archaeological project to locate where Ft. Loramie once stood.

Darke County Parks are pleased to welcome Shipley on Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center. During this informative presentation, the discoveries of many interesting and historical locations and how the Wayne’s Legion Research Group has used metal detecting and ground-penetrating radar technologies will be discussed.

Registration is required and there is a $2 fee per person.

For more information and to register, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call (937) 548-0165.