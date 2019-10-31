PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Middle/High School congratulates the following students for being named Student of the Month for October: Lexi Kleismit, Olivia Sease, Hayeigh Spires, and Alaina Blackburn. The students received a coupon for Vint’s Restaurant as well as some rewards at the school.
