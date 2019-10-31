Copes files for bankruptcy

GREENVILLE – A local business has shut its doors. Copes Distributing, Inc., a local gun dealership, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection generally satisfies the business’ creditors’ claims through liquidation.

According to public records, Copes Distributing, Inc., 640 Markwith Ave., Greenville, filed for protection on Oct. 16, in the Southern District of Ohio. They are represented by attorney Darlene E. Fierle. Records show the business with assets up to $359,554 and debts up to $430,132. Greenville Federal is listed as the business’ largest creditor with an outstanding claim of $227,923.