Talent show and homecoming

GREENVILLE – Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library (VMPDL) keeps history alive by recording, storing, and reporting the oral histories, pictures, and memorabilia of veterans. Our mission chronicles the sacrifices of yesterday before they become forever lost to tomorrow.

VMPDL will host its annual talent show fundraiser, The Phantom of the Opera Talent Show V, on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. There is free admission and the event is open to the public. They hope to showcase their mission’s progress and raise funds for continued success.

Talent acts will compete for Best Overall Show with a $1,000 prize, Most Original Act with $500 prize and People’s Choice Award with $500 prize (chosen by online vote). Acts this year include singers, musical groups, a poet, and a comedy skit.

Also, the VMPDL is leading the effort to give Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy the hero’s homecoming he deserves when he returns on Nov. 23 to his hometown of Greenville for the first time since his injuries. The caravan escorting SCPO Stacy to Greenville will follow on shortly after the Greenville Horse Parade and stop for a Homecoming Rally in front of the Greenville Courthouse building on the circle. Further, on Nov. 29, VFW Post 7262 Greenville will host a Homecoming Dinner for SCPO Stacy. Presale tickets to dine with SCPO Stacy and his family go on sale at the talent show Nov. 9, which is Alive Day for the wounded EOD operator. Presale only tickets thereafter may be purchased at the VFW until sold out.

For more on our plans and our park’s history, visit them on Facebook or YouTube at Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library. For press inquiries, please call Mike Maloney at (937) 542-0966 or email gvmpdl@gmail.com.