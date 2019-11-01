Club plans events

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met Oct. 22 in the Union City Community Room. The meal of beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and corn was prepared by Ds restaurant and enjoyed by the 20 members present.

The meeting time was used to plan for their Halloween Parade. They also spent time planning their upcoming Fall Pancake Day. It takes many hands to make this event successful and many Lions are involved.

The club also welcomed two new members. The new Union City Lions are Rob Myers and Dean Coats.