Halloween at Brookdale

GREENVILLE – On Oct. 24, Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia care community, celebrated Halloween with a “Spooktacular” good time party and trick or treating for the children. Children of all ages, from Greenville and surrounding communities came to Brookdale to trick or treat and to munch on some Halloween-themed goodies.

Many parents stated, “I come every year, this is a tradition for our family and we will be back again next year. What a great way to celebrate in a safe environment while getting to see all the joy on the residents faces.”

Brookdale, located at 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville, continued the Halloween party by having Noah Back perform at Happy Hour for the residents and local fans from the community while enjoying fall themed appetizers.

For more information on their upcoming events or to schedule a tour, call Christena Sharp at 937-548-6800.