Whistle Stop adds delivery

ANSONIA – The list of improvements at The Whistle Stop in Ansonia continues to grow with the recent addition of a delivery service. “The service started three weeks ago and we have seen nice results,” stated Owner Andrew Riffle. “I am a firm believer that if we don’t change with the times and continue to make the improvements our customers are asking for we won’t make it to the finish line. We implemented similar delivery services at our other businesses with great success so we knew we had to make this a top priority at our restaurant. I felt the same way about online ordering a few years ago and it has become a big part of our business which numerous customers use daily.”

“I really enjoy working on projects and making improvements to the Whistle. Since purchasing the Whistle in 2015 we have implemented a long list of improvements that have either impacted our great and loyal customers or bettered our behind the scene processes. We have tried to do this all while continuing to stay true to what the Whistle is and means to our community and county. I have a great team in place with restaurant manager Jessica Riffle (sister in law) and facility manager Daryl Riffle (father) but most importantly our restaurant staff. They handle the day to day operation responsibilities so I can put all my time and focus on my projects.” When asked what other projects are in the works Riffle smiled, “You will have to just wait and see.”

The Whistle will also continue to offer delivery of breakfast and lunch to local businesses and organizations if they are treating employees, having luncheons, or just for holiday parties and get togethers. You can call for more details.

The Whistle Stop currently offers delivery Friday through Sundays from 4-9 p.m. via its online ordering portal at whistlebarandgrill.com. Delivery orders are currently not accepted over the phone at this time. As always, patrons can place pickup orders at the drive thru by calling or ordering online. The Whistle is currently running an online only special of 10 percent off orders by entering “TRAIN” in as a code.