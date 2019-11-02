Veterans Day at Garst

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, will hold a special Veterans’ Day program on Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Wright State professor Dr. Jonathan Winkler will speak on the military career of Brigadier General Edward Sigerfoos. Associate Professor Winkler serves as chair of the Department of History at Wright State University. He earned an A.B. degree from Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College and a Ph.D. from Yale University. He has also studied at Capital University, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Salamanca.

Winkler has written several books including Nexus: Strategic Communications and American Security in World War I, which was published by Harvard University Press. He is an expert on U.S. foreign relations throughout our country’s history, military and naval history, international history and strategic thought in the modern era. He has lectured before the American Philosophical Society, and at the National Security Agency.

His program will reflect on Edward Sigerfoos’ early life and education and how it shaped him to become the highest ranking officer of the American Expeditionary Forces killed in World War I. He was mortally wounded at the front on Sept. 29, 1918, and died in the base hospital eight days afterward. Brigadier General Edward Sigerfoos, a Darke County native, is properly ranked as one of the famous Ohioans of his generation.

This program, the second in the annual Speaker Series, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Garst Museum. All lectures are free and open to the public. However, regular admission will apply to tour Garst Museum, which includes the outstanding Crossroads of Destiny and National Annie Oakley Center along with the Lowell Thomas, Keepers of Freedom, and Longtown exhibits. Funding for this program was made possible by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Foundation.

For more information, call (937) 548-5250, visit www.garstmuseum.org or email information@garstmuseum.org.