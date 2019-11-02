YFC banquet to impact teens

GREENVILLE – Youth for Christ recently announced its annual Report to the People and Fundraising Banquet will be held Nov. 18 and 19 at the Greenville City Schools K-8 cafetorium.

There are several reasons one might choose to attend including a delicious meal, time of fellowship with family and friends, and an entertaining and meaningful program. However, there is a much more important and compelling reason than just these. The most significant reason to attend the YFC banquets is because “Kids Matter” and this is an opportunity to make a difference in their lives!

“Kids Matter” because they are created in God’s image with potential and promise to make a difference in their world. They are not disposable. However, just about every day, YFC ministry leaders interact with kids who are having their potential and promise stripped away. Many teenagers have been deeply wounded by decimated families, toxic relationships, and people who want to use them for their own gain. Most teenagers have no idea how much God loves them or about the purpose He’s instilled in their lives. By engaging in this movement anyone can show kids why they matter and help them find their way.

This year’s YFC events will take place from 6:30-8:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19. Each night will begin with a meal prepared by Catering by Michael, followed by a program that will include video, drama, testimonies of teenagers whose lives have been impacted through the ministry, and sharing by adults that are involved in the mission, communicating why they care. Attendees will learn how they can impact a teenager’s life through investments of time, resources, influence, and prayer.

There is no cost to attend the YFC banquet; reservations are required. A long list of local businesses and individuals are underwriting expenses so more people can become involved. Toward the end of the evening, an opportunity to invest time and treasure will be given, but no one will be pressured to participate. The cause itself is very worthy, so joyful and willing partners are being sought. Together, those who care can impact not only individual teenagers’ lives, but our whole community

To reserve your place at these events, contact YFC at 548-2477 or office@yfcmv.org and tell which night you’ll attend and the number in your party. You should know this event is intended for adults only because of the focus of the program and to maximize the investment of the underwriters. Finally, if you’d like to bring friends it’s not too late to reserve an entire table of eight and become a table host for the event. There is no financial cost to host a table, just an opportunity to help further a significant cause and make a difference for even more teens.

The impact of YFC ministry leaders in the community is great even though so much happens at such an individual level that the entire picture is rarely known. Last school year, more than 70 adult leaders interacted with more than 1,300 teenagers, involving nearly 900 in meetings and activities, and building relationships with 686 teens where important matters of life and faith were shared throughout Darke and Preble Counties. Yet, there is much work yet to do. Because “Kids Matter,” showing them God’s love and helping them find their way is a way our lives can matter too.