Back the Blue event

GREENVILLE – Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

National Police Week 2020 in the United States will begin on Sunday, May 10 and end on Saturday, May 16.

The history of Peace Officers Day began in 1962. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Memorial Service began in 1982 as a gathering in Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement. Decades later, the event, more commonly known as National Police Week, has grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our Nation’s Capital each year.

A group of local law enforcement officers, business men and women and local citizens from Darke County have graciously given their time to create and plan a memorial law enforcement event in Darke County. This event will represent many communities around the region. The program will consist of speakers of fallen officers, music entertainment, local and regional law enforcement patrols, and a police light vigil. This type of memorial has never been done in the area and the committee believes citizens must show their appreciation every day for those men and women who service and protect the communities we live in. The event will be free to the public. Performers secured for the 2020 event are Dave Bray and Brother Joe. The event will take place at Darke County Fairgrounds, Greenville on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Memorial Contributions can be sent to Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony, PO Box 741 Greenville Ohio 45331 or by contacting any member below through our email, backthebluememorialceremony@gmail.com or our Facebook Page.

Committee members are Mike Dickmann, Jackie Messenger, Rick or Kathy Beam, Fred Shuff, Diane Shuff, Greg Zechar, Jodi Byers, John Kennedy, and Jamie Joseph.