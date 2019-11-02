November blood drives

DARKE COUNTY – Wrap yourself up in saving lives at any of the following Darke County community blood drives listed below. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The new donor gift from Community Blood Center will help you be ready for winter. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC Nov. 4 through Jan. 4 will receive the knit scarf in green, white and red with the CBC blood drop logo. It comes with that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from helping someone in need.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following blood drives are open to the public and appointments are encouraged.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – OSU Tailgate Party Blood Drive, Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Darke County OSU Alumni Club, OSU door prize drawings, wear your favorite game colors

Thursday, Nov. 14 – Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, 3–6:30 p.m., CBC Donor Coach

Monday, Nov. 18 – Ansonia High School, 600 East Canal Street, Ansonia, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Ansonia High School FFA

Monday, Nov. 18 – Versailles K of C Hall, 12:30–6:30 p.m., 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles, sponsored by Bailey Zechar Funeral Home

Friday, Nov. 22 – Franklin Monroe High School, 8691 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Franklin Monroe High School FFA

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.