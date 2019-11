GREENVILLE – The Darke County OSU Alumni Club will host its annual OSU Tailgate Party and Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.donortime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Join them for fun, food and a chance to win prizes. Wear your favorite team colors.