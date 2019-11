GREENVILLE – Abbottsville United Methodist Church will host its Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 3 p.m.

The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, bread dressing, cole slaw, salad, cranberry salad, deviled eggs, punch and coffee, homemade pies and cakes. Whole pies will be available for $8.

A good will offering will be received for the meal.