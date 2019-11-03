COLUMBUS— State Representatives Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township) announced the Ohio House passage of House Bill 197, the “Tax Code Streamlining and Correction Act.” HB 197 makes over 100 changes updating laws governing taxation. The legislation makes our tax code accurate and clear by fixing errors.

HB 197 updates the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) sections by addressing typographical errors, incorrect cross-references, removing obsolete sections, and rearranging organizational defects.

“The Tax Code Streamlining and Correction Act is not a flashy bill, but corrects over 100 errors in the tax code,” said Powell. “Today, with a single bill, the Ohio House is fixing decades of accumulated mistakes and errors embedded into our tax laws…mistakes which undermine our legal code.”

“Ohioans and businesses will have a better opportunity to prosper with a clear and accurate tax code,” said Merrin.

This bill has garnered support from the Ohio Society of CPAs, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), County Treasurers Association of Ohio, and the County Auditors Association of Ohio.

HB 197 passed the Ohio House unanimously and now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.