Birt named grand marshal

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville’s Board of Directors and the Horse Parade Committee have named Betty Birt, previous Main Street Greenville Board secretary, as the grand marshal of the 2019 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade.

Birt graduated in 1967 from Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, Ill. (a NW suburb of Chicago), before attending and graduating from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich. in 1971.

Birt married Rick Birt, who was born and raised in Greenville, in November 1971.

“I ended up in Greenville just like a lot of ‘transplants’ have,” said Birt. “My husband, Rick, told me that he would take me to ‘God’s country’ and here I am! And very happy that I am!”

Birt first began volunteering for Main Street Greenville under the leadership of Amber Schmerge and worked closely with both Amber and Deanna York, the previous executive director of the Darke County Visitors Bureau. She collaborated with Deanna to bring GOBA (Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure) to Greenville. When the Main Street Greenville Executive Director role was filled by Amber Garrett, Birt’s involvement grew as the two had previously worked together for several years at BRC. She became a member of the board in 2013 and served as board secretary beginning in 2015.

During her term on the board, First Fridays were instituted and quickly grew to be an integral part of the services that Main Street Greenville offers. Her involvement and consistent volunteerism helped to create a vibrancy in the district that attracted new businesses and spurred more interest in the downtown from the citizens of Greenville.

“Betty Birt was an easy choice to serve as a Main Street Greenville Board Member,” said previous director Amber Garrett. “Her positive attitude, willingness to volunteer, and her continuous support of downtown Greenville were all beneficial to the organization over the years. Betty has been involved with numerous projects, programs, and events including the free pony rides during the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade.”

When asked about her favorite part of downtown Greenville, Birt named almost every event that takes place downtown.

When not volunteering, Betty and Rick enjoy travel, spending time at Indian Lake, and living within walking distance to all of the downtown activities, restaurants, and shopping! “And of course,” Birt says, “the best of any activity always involves family and friends.”

The 16th Annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade is just such an activity, as all are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy the spectacle of 90+ lighted horse drawn carriages, buggies, and riders as they jingle through downtown and welcome in the holiday season. The 2019 event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, with pre-parade entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 7 p.m.

You can find additional information on Main Street Greenville’s website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville.

Contact them at (937) 548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.