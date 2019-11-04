Acker opens headquarters

GREENVILLE – The Committee to Elect Ryan Acker has named Greenville as its national headquarters at 139 N. Broadway, and is excited to officially launch its year-long campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The headquarters is located beside Maid-Rite and behind the new tattoo shop.

“We’re excited to make Greenville our national headquarters,” says Ryan Acker, who is preparing his official candidacy for President of the United States. “It’s one of America’s rural heartlands, known for Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid, the Great Darke County Fair, Maid-Rite, as well as bringing together the indigenous peoples of America and the United States with the Treaty of Greenville.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Committee is hosting its first meet and greet from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and any interested members of the community are welcome to stop by to speak with Acker and members of the committee. After Tuesday, the office’s normal hours will be Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. or by appointment. Those with mobility issues or devices are encouraged to call ahead for accommodations. Parking is available at Prairie Ridge.

“We have a candidate who is making his pledge directly to the American people, and Greenville is part of that,” says AJ Murphy, the Committee’s Campaign Manager. “We want to provide our local community the opportunity to come in and ask questions about Ryan’s plans for the United States.”

Acker, who is running as an independent candidate, has outlined his comprehensive strategies in his new book, My First 110 Days as President of the United States. The book is available to the public free online and available for purchase in a paperback copy at www.ackerforpresident.com.

“I want to make sure Americans know exactly where I stand, and why, on the important issues facing our communities today,” says Acker. “But more importantly, I want to show Americans how we can make great things like health care and tax reform really happen in our lifetimes.”

The Committee to Elect Ryan Acker is also seeking volunteers, donations and supporters.

For more information about the Committee to Elect Ryan Acker, contact (937) 680-8626, email info@ackerforpresident.com, or visit www.ackerforpresident.com.