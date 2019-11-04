UNION CITY – In September the Mississinawa Valley FFA Chapter held a tailgate before the Mississinawa vs. Ansonia football game. The tailgate included hotdogs and hamburgers cooked by the FFA Members. There were many activities the students could do such as playing cornhole, paint a giant MV board, make a seed necklace, and play in a bounce house. The MV board was washable so the board was never full and all the kids could paint their hearts out. To make a seed necklace, students could take a soybean and put it in a little bag, with a moisture holding orbi. Everyone was welcome to come and enjoy the activities before the game and then support our Blackhawks. Mississinawa Valley FFA Chapter is a satellite of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Shown is FFA member Kennedy Stachler helping attendees make seed necklaces.

UNION CITY – In September the Mississinawa Valley FFA Chapter held a tailgate before the Mississinawa vs. Ansonia football game. The tailgate included hotdogs and hamburgers cooked by the FFA Members. There were many activities the students could do such as playing cornhole, paint a giant MV board, make a seed necklace, and play in a bounce house. The MV board was washable so the board was never full and all the kids could paint their hearts out. To make a seed necklace, students could take a soybean and put it in a little bag, with a moisture holding orbi. Everyone was welcome to come and enjoy the activities before the game and then support our Blackhawks. Mississinawa Valley FFA Chapter is a satellite of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Shown is FFA member Kennedy Stachler helping attendees make seed necklaces.