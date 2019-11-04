ARCANUM – Arcanum-Butler Middle School congratulates its October Students of the Month. Shown are (back row) Alexis Gibbons, Michael Mann, (middle row) Blake Riffell, Emilie Fout, Bryce Kramer, Madi Garber, (front row) Luke Stephens, and Madison Schwartz.

