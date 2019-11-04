School celebrates veterans

ARCANUM – On Monday, Nov. 11, the Arcanum-Butler School District will be honoring veterans with an assembly in the high school gymnasium. The assembly begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. with a reception for local veterans and their families immediately following the assembly in the cafetorium. Veterans are asked to sit in front of the podium on the gymnasium floor.

This year’s guest speaker is retired Army Staff Sergeant Kevin Malonee. He is a 20-year veteran who served two tours in the Republic of Korea and he served in combat in Panama and two tours in Iraq. He currently holds the position of Post Commander at Arcanum Memorial VFW Post 4161 in Arcanum.

If you plan to attend the assembly, call Kim Hollinger in the high school office at 692-5175 or email the event coordinator, Eric Weibel at eric_weibel@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us.