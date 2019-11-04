GREENVILLE – For the fifth consecutive year, local veterans will have a great Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the Road Hoggs Motorcycle Club and the Greenville VFW. On Sunday, members of the club collected food in front of the Greenville City Building. According to Matt Townsend, this year’s drive wasn’t there best, but they did well. They collected 10-12 turkeys, several hams and Coopers donated about 50 pounds of meat. The group also collected cash that will be turned into gift cards. In a few weeks, the Road Hoggs will be on the traffic circle collecting toys that will be given to the Community Action Partnership for distribution. This will be 36th year for the toy drive.

GREENVILLE – For the fifth consecutive year, local veterans will have a great Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the Road Hoggs Motorcycle Club and the Greenville VFW. On Sunday, members of the club collected food in front of the Greenville City Building. According to Matt Townsend, this year's drive wasn't there best, but they did well. They collected 10-12 turkeys, several hams and Coopers donated about 50 pounds of meat. The group also collected cash that will be turned into gift cards. In a few weeks, the Road Hoggs will be on the traffic circle collecting toys that will be given to the Community Action Partnership for distribution. This will be 36th year for the toy drive.

Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com