Dancing for reading’s sake

GREENVILLE — Greenville Elementary students showed off their dance moves last week during individual grade level dance parties held in their honor.

The young students were being awarded for their efforts in reading a total of 3,311 books during this past summer’s Kids Read Now program.

“That’s a lot of books and a whole lot of reading you did over the summer,” literary coach and teacher Heather Crews told first-graders gathered during their 30-minute dance party in the gym.

A little more than 700 students were enrolled in the summer reading activity. In May, parents signed their children up during the Family Reading Night kick-off event. Students also picked up their first three books at the kick-off.

Students and parents who registered online and reported completing a book were then sent up to six more books over the summer months.

A dance party also was held for this year’s kindergarten students last week, as an initial introduction to Kids Read Now, This year’s third-graders who registered during their second grade year were awarded certificates of completion during the school’s recent quarterly awards assembly.

Crews encouraged the students to keep up their reading by taking advantage of both the school’s library and Greenville Public Library where “books are free. You only get better at reading by reading,” she said.

First-grader Dominic Hammaker said he has a favorite series he enjoyed over the summer.

“I like Tiny,” Hammaker said of the series that shares the adventures of a large dog.

Several local businesses supported the Greenville Elemeentary Kids Read Now program this year, including DJ 911 (Caleb Custer), who provided dance tunes for last week’s dance parties and the following: Gordon Orthodontics, Pizza Hut, Readmore’s Hallmark, The Skate Place, Dairy King, El Camino Mexican Restaurant, Bread of Life Christian Store, Dairy Barn, Eikenberry’s, Jim’s Hot Dog Stand, Maid-Rite, Taco Bell, Rural King, Wendy’s, and Greenville Police Officers (for grilling during the May Family Reading Night event),

Greenville first-graders kick up their heels during their Kids Read Now dance party to music provided by DJ 911. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Edited-Cropped-Kids-Read-Now.jpg Greenville first-graders kick up their heels during their Kids Read Now dance party to music provided by DJ 911.