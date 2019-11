GREENVILLE – The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch will be meeting at the Darke County Shawnee Prairie Nature Center on Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. This year-end meeting will consist of a carry-in dinner and fellowship. Drinks and table service will be furnished, while members are asked to bring a covered dish to share. The meeting is always open to new members; come if you are interested in learning more about gourds and gourd patch activities.