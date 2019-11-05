Velveteen Rabbit opens season

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will open its 2019-2020 Family Theatre Series season with Virginia Repertory Children’s Theatre’s adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit on Sunday, November 17 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Based upon the beloved story by Margery Williams illustrating the power and magic of unconditional love, the fanciful musical production takes the stage at 2 p.m. “Children of all ages will be charmed by this enchanting production,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The Velveteen Rabbit has been a favorite of youngsters and their families since it was first published in 1922, and has never become out-dated; we are excited to bring the live theatre version of this lovely story to our community,” Warner stated.

The Velveteen Rabbit opens with a boy discovering a velveteen rabbit in his Christmas stocking and goes on to chronicle the child’s growing love for his sawdust-filled toy. “While this show is not filled with action, children become captivated with the characters and the puppets, and can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next,” Mr. Warner commented. Running time for all Family Theatre Series shows is about one hour; other FTS presentations are Lightwire Theatre’s electro-luminescent Dino-Light on Sunday, January 19, and Llama Llama Live! from Bay Area Children’s Theatre on Sunday, March 22.

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is sponsored by the Jean Louise Thieme Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Second National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Gordon Orthodontics, Jordan Insurance Agency, Family Health, Greenville Rotary Club, and Wayne Health Care. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for the The Velveteen Rabbit are just $5, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. Tickets are also available at the Greenville Public Library and Readmore’s Hallmark in Greenville, as well as at Worch Memorial Public Library in Versailles. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Season tickets for Family Theatre Series presentations are still available at the highly affordable rate of $12 for all three shows; contact DCCA for more information.