NJROTC teaches respect

GREENVILLE – The Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) currently has 87 high school students enrolled at GHS. The NJROTC program at Greenville Senior High School is not what most people think. It is not there to trying to recruit students to join the military, but instead is a program to teach students respect and responsibility. NJROTC is a group that acts like a family. When a fellow cadet has trouble with a subject in school, the other cadets will help explain the subject. The higher-ranking cadets also help when another member is going through a personal struggle.

Naval Science Instructor Chief Petty Officer Stephen Eldred said, “We have kids from every facet of the school. We have several cadets that are involved in sports, band, Wavaires, the academic team, or maybe they are not involved in anything. They all come together as one big family and look out for each other.”

Some opportunities for cadets in NJROTC are drill team, color guard, orienteering, and the Civilian Marksmanship Program. Members participate in competitions for certain parts of the program. Every Thursday, all members are expected to be in their dress khaki uniforms for inspection.

Citizenship is also a big part of the program. The Unit has increased it community and school service to over 3,000 hours for the last three years. The Unit has also taken a major trip for the last two years and are looking at going to MCRD Parris Island, SC this year. Trips are kept to a minimal fee due to the donations made by many and the reimbursement made by the Navy. Unfortunately, the Green Wave Navy only received $5,000 of the $30,000 back from the Navy last year. The Unit is also asking for the community to help support the Unit and the cadets by sending donations to the Green Wave Navy, 100 Greenwave Way, Greenville, OH 45331. All donations are tax deductible.