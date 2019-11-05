UNION CITY, Ind. – The annual Union City Lions Halloween Parade was held Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Artisan Park in Union City. There was an enthusiastic turn out of Costumed participants from ages 0-75. All participants received candy and there were three monetary prizes for each age group. Lion chairman for the event was Retired Sergeant Dan Green of the United States Air Force.

