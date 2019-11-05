BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library is pleased to host its popular Joanie’s Floral Holiday Greenery workshop on Dec. 10, 6 p.m. This fun filled evening has become a tradition with many families. Participants will make two decorative items using fresh greenery.

Joanie will walk you through each step as you build your lovely, fragrant holiday décor. All materials are provided. The class will be held at the Bradford Community Club and the cost is $25 per person. A $10 deposit at registration will hold your spot with balance due the night of the event. Space is limited to 30 participants.

Light refreshments will be served. Please come in to sign up and place your deposit.