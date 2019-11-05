Crash shuts down SR 49

GREENVILLE – A two-vehicle crash Monday evening has left two people hospitalized with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the area of State Route 49 and U.S. Route 127 in regards to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue 1997 Ford F150 driven by Shane Grant, 19, of Arcanum, was pulling off of U.S. Route 127 from the ramp and turning onto State Route 49. Grant’s vehicle pulled into the path of a white 2015 White Ram van driven by Ernest Varvel, 70, of Arcanum. Grant’s truck was struck on the driver’s side door by the van. The front of van became lodged under the Ford truck causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Varvel, along with his passenger, Debra Varvel, 60, of Arcanum, were both treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries. Grant was examined on the scene by EMS and refused further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

State Route 49 remained closed to traffic in both directions while deputies worked to investigate the crash and the wreckage was removed.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Two persons were transported to Wayne HealthCare following a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 127 and State Route 49. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_49-and-127-crash-w-1.jpg Two persons were transported to Wayne HealthCare following a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 127 and State Route 49. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com