Greenville FFA plans free fall clean-up

GREENVILLE — Greenville FFA is holding their first-ever Free Fall Clean Up community service activity.

This is for anyone in the Darke County area who is in need of some help to rake up leaves and pick up sticks in their yard. The group will be taking reservations to come out on Nov. 23 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. No need to supply any tools and if you would like us to dispose of the sticks and leaves just let us know.

Give us a call today at the high school at (937)548-4188 and ask for the Ag Department and leave your information with ag teacher Karri Sherman.