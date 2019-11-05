Tickets available for Thompson Square

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning musical duo Thompson Square in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Keifer and Shawna Thompson have earned multiple awards and Grammy nominations with their amazing talents, winning the attention of country music fans around the nation and the world. The duo first gained national acclaim in 2010 with “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” and was recognized as Top Vocal Duo at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. Thompson Square’s music spans a multitude of emotions and genres, and keeps listeners intrigued and engaged; their lyrics and twang contribute to Thompson Square being labeled “country,” although their music could also fit into the pop/rock category. Known for their love songs, Thompson Square’s most recent album Masterpiece contains many songs inspired by their 19-year marriage, and showcases diverse musical influences.

Tickets for the Thompson Square concert are $40, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at (937) 547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance.