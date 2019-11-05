Willman wins, several levies pass

GREENVILLE – It was a late night for the Darke County Board of Elections and having to work with new equipment and then make sure everything went smoothly with a certified write-in candidate for mayor in the city of Greenville. This proved to be a good election to work out any issues with only 19 percent of the registered voters going to the polls.
In Greenville, Mayor Steve Willman retained his seat after learning in August that he would have a challenger. Write-in candidate James Besecker mounted a challenge on his Facebook Page and with yards signs throughout the city, but it wasn’t enough. Willman took 1,178 votes to Besecker’s 305. According to Paul Schlechty, director of the Darke County Board of Elections, 315 write-in votes were cast and 10 of those votes there was no clear intent to vote for the certified candidate. He gave examples of Mickey Mouse and Michael Jordan as some of the write-in votes.
Union City may have faced the biggest defeat for this election cycle. Two of their three renewal levies failed, according to the unofficial results. The third levy was approved by three votes. A 2.4 mill renewal levy for five years for current expenses and a 3.8 mill renewal levy for five years failed. A 4.3 mill renewal levy for five years, also for current expenses was approved.
Arcanum Fire Department’s new levy that will replace an older levy was approved by voters by a 248 to 173 margin.
Voters in New Madison also approved a new levy for the repair of streets, roads and bridges that will also replace an older levy. Voters said yes by a 124 to 46 margin.
The following is a complete list of unofficial results:
For Greenville – Mayor GREENVILLE CITY
REP Stephen M. Willman – 1,178
Write-In Totals – 315
Write-In: James L. Besecker – 305
Not Assigned – 10
For Greenville – Auditor GREENVILLE CITY
REP Roxanne Willman – 1,321
For Greenville – Treasurer GREENVILLE CITY
REP Rebecca Strait – 1,327
For Greenville – Law Director GREENVILLE CITY
REP Michael A. Rieman – 1,340
For Greenville City Council – 1st Ward GREENVILLE WARD 1
REP Clarence Godwin – 349
For Greenville City Council – 2nd Ward GREENVILLE WARD 2
REP Doris Howdieshell – 294
For Greenville City Council – 3rd Ward GREENVILLE WARD 3
DEM Leon Rogers – 284
For Greenville City Council – 4th Ward GREENVILLE WARD 4
REP Matthew Staugler – 289
For Ansonia Village – Mayor ANSONIA
Ted Adkins – 94
Danny Brown – 53
For Ansonia Village – Council ANSONIA
Vote For 2
Jeff Gariety – 139
No Valid Petition Filed
For Arcanum Village – Mayor ARCANUM
Gregory T. Baumle – 364
For Arcanum Village – Council ARCANUM
Vote For 2
Jacob Banks – 312
Rick Genovesi – 303
(The following does not include Mercer County votes)
For Burkettsville Village – Mayor BURKETTSVILLE VILL
Write-In Totals – 3
Write-In: Joseph T. Stammen – 1
Not Assigned – 2
For Burkettsville Village – Council BURKETTSVILLE VILL
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
(The following does not include Miami County votes)
For Bradford Village – Mayor BRADFORD
Don Stump – 43
For Bradford Village – Clerk/treasurer BRADFORD
Vote For 1
Brenda Selanders – 42
For Bradford Village – Council BRADFORD
Vote For 2
Galen A. Balmert – 31
Robert L. Daugherty – 43
For Castine Village – Mayor CASTINE
No Valid Petition Filed
For Castine Village – Council CASTINE
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Gordon Village – Mayor GORDON
Mark W. Lawson – 30
For Gordon Village – Council GORDON
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Gettysburg Village – Mayor GETTYSBURG
Donnie L. Harmon – 37
For Gettysburg Village – Council GETTYSBURG
Vote For 2
Timothy Bryan – 30
Cheryl A. Byers – 30
For Hollansburg Village – Mayor HOLLANSBURG
Vote For 1
Matt Harrison – 17
For Hollansburg Village – Council HOLLANSBURG
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Ithaca Village – Mayor ITHACA
David H. Peterson – 14
For Ithaca Village – Council ITHACA
Vote For 2
Krickett Allread – 14
Robert Brown – 12
For New Madison Village – Mayor NEW MADISON
Monyca L. Schlechty – 156
For New Madison Village – Council NEW MADISON
Vote For 2
Karl K. King – 137
No Valid Petition Filed
For New Madison Village – Bd Of Public Affairs NEW MADISON
Vote For 2
Cynthia S. King – 140
No Valid Petition Filed
For North Star Village – Mayor NORTH STAR
Travis J. Wilker – 75
For North Star Village – Council NORTH STAR
Vote For 2
Douglas A. Niekamp – 75
Jason Stammen – 69
For New Weston Village – Mayor NEW WESTON
Bradley C. Birt – 13
For New Weston Village – Council NEW WESTON
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Osgood Village – Mayor OSGOOD
No Valid Petition Filed
For Osgood Village – Council OSGOOD
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Palestine Village – Mayor PALESTINE
David A. Brewer – 24
For Palestine Village – Council PALESTINE
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Pitsburg Village – Mayor PITSBURG
Michael Wolf – 59
For Pitsburg Village – Council PITSBURG
Vote For 2
Chip Heindl – 54
Phyllis Riegle – 49
For Rossburg Village – Mayor ROSSBURG
No Valid Petition Filed
Write-In Totals – 7
Write-In: Danny Howe – 4
Not Assigned – 3
For Rossburg Village – Council ROSSBURG
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Union City Village – Mayor UNION CITY
John H. Fields – 131
For Union City Village – Council UNION CITY
Vote For 2
Eric Rust – 123
No Valid Petition Filed
For Versailles Village – Mayor VERSAILLES
Jeffry A. Subler – 167
For Versailles Village – Council VERSAILLES
Vote For 2
Jeffrey Beasley – 162
Todd Dammeyer – 161
For Wayne Lakes Village – Mayor WAYNE LAKES
Vote For 1
No Valid Petition Filed
For Wayne Lakes Village – Council WAYNE LAKES
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Yorkshire Village – Mayor YORKSHIRE
Kenneth A. Subler – 10
For Yorkshire Village – Council YORKSHIRE
Vote For 2
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Adams Township – Trustee ADAMS TWP
Vote For 1
Dave W. Brewer – 231
For Adams Township – Trustees ADAMS TWP
Vote For 1
Donald Lecklider – 220
For Adams Township – Fiscal Officer ADAMS TWP
Charity Hutt – 211
For Allen Township – Trustee ALLEN TWP
Vote For 1
Chris A. Mestemaker – 160
For Allen Township – Fiscal Officer ALLEN TWP
Patricia J. Kaiser – 157
For Brown Township – Trustee BROWN TWP
Vote For 1
Ed Huff, Jr. – 241
For Brown Township – Fiscal Officer BROWN TWP
Mary K. Riffle – 263
For Butler Township – Trustee BUTLER TWP
Vote For 1
Tyler Subler – 173
For Butler Township – Fiscal Officer BUTLER TWP
Melissa Sullenbarger – 168
For Franklin Township – Trustee FRANKLIN TWP
Vote For 1
Kim Myers – 110
For Franklin Township – Fiscal Officer FRANKLIN TWP
Caleena Hesler – 107
For Greenville Township – Trustee GREENVILLE TWP
Vote For 1
Matthew S. Kolb – 1,655
For Greenville Township – Fiscal Officer GREENVILLE TWP
Susan T. Miles – 1,611
For Harrison Township – Trustee HARRISON TWP
Vote For 1
Michael A. Fisherback – 239
For Harrison Township – Fiscal Officer HARRISON TWP
Cathy Mikesell – 239
For Jackson Township – Trustee JACKSON TWP
Vote For 1
James D. Hanes – 331
For Jackson Township – Fiscal Officer JACKSON TWP
Sandy Denniston – 336
For Liberty Township – Trustee LIBERTY TWP
Vote For 1
Scott Brewer – 73
For Liberty Township – Fiscal Officer LIBERTY TWP
Deborah Kuhnle – 67
For Mississinawa Township – Trustee MISSISSINAWA TWP
Vote For 1
Eric J. Barga – 75
For Mississinawa Township – Fiscal Officer MISSISSINAWA TWP
Sherry L. Dirksen – 68
For Monroe Township – Trustee MONROE TWP
Vote For 1
Kevin McKibben – 218
For Monroe Township – Trustees MONROE TWP
Vote for 1
Ricky Lee Oswalt – 209
For Monroe Township – Fiscal Officer MONROE TWP
Dawn Oswalt – 213
For Neave Township – Trustee NEAVE TWP
Vote For 1
Keith D. Godown – 223
For Neave Township – Fiscal Officer NEAVE TWP
Diane L. Delaplane – 206
For Patterson Township – Trustee PATTERSON TWP
Vote For 1
Samuel F. Pohlman – 148
For Patterson Township – Fiscal Officer PATTERSON TWP
Kathleen M. Grieshop – 151
For Richland Township – Trustee RICHLAND TWP
Vote For 1
Bruce Knick – 120
Bob Wagner – 73
For Richland Township – Fiscal Officer RICHLAND TWP
Kay Nance – 69
Star Sink – 114
For Twin Township – Trustee TWIN TWP
Vote For 1
Jerry E. Snyder – 635
For Twin Township – Fiscal Officer TWIN TWP
Deborah L. Dynes – 629
For Van Buren Township – Trustee VAN BUREN TWP
Vote For 1
David Delk – 144
For Van Buren Township – Fiscal Officer VAN BUREN TWP
Kent Thompson – 138
For Wabash Township – Trustee WABASH TWP
Vote For 1
Larry Bubeck – 241
For Wabash Township – Fiscal Officer WABASH TWP
Ann M. Stammen – 111
Carolyn Wilker – 141
For Washington Township – Trustee WASHINGTON TWP
Vote For 1
Mark A. Cox – 136
For Washington Township – Fiscal Officer WASHINGTON TWP
Melissa Brawley – 112
Write-In Totals – 19
Write-In: Anthony D. Feurer – 19
Not Assigned – 0
For Wayne Township – Trustee WAYNE TWP
Vote For 1
Michael J. Lawrence – 283
For Wayne Township – Fiscal Officer WAYNE TWP
Teresa M. Slonkosky – 283
For York Township – Trustee YORK TWP
Vote For 1
James Zumbrink – 41
For York Township – Fiscal Officer YORK TWP
Alan J. Stammen – 38
For Auglaize County Educational Service Center Board AUGLAIZE CO BD OF ED
Vote For 3
David Shephard – 3
No Valid Petition Filed
No Valid Petition Filed
For Auglaize County Educational Service Center Board Unexpired AUGLAIZE CO BD OF ED
Vote For 1
No Valid Petition Filed
For Darke County Educational Service Center Board DARKE CO BD OF EDUC
Vote For 2
Kent A. James – 2,303
No Valid Petition Filed
For Darke County Board of Educational Service Center Board Unexpired DARKE CO BD OF EDUC
Vote For 1
Chad Booher – 2,362
For Mercer County Educational Service Center Board MERCER CO BD OF ED
Vote For 2
Melissa Hoying – 130
Write-In Totals – 0
Not Assigned – 0
For Mercer County Board of Educational Service Center Board Unexpired MERCER CO BD OF ED
Vote For 1
Curtis Hayes – 123
For Miami County Educational Service Center Board MIAMI CO BD OF ED
Vote For 2
Janel Hodges – 2
No Valid Petition Filed
For Midwest Regional #3 – Educational Service Center Board MIDWEST REG ESC
Vote For 1
Eric Ditmer – 9
For Preble Co – Educational Service Center Board PREBLE CO BD OF ED
Vote For 2
Ashley Garnett – 1
Kevin A. Johnston – 6
Rhonda Schaar – 4
For Preble Co – Educational Service Center Board Unexpired PREBLE CO BD OF ED
Vote For 2
Shelly Lykins – 6
No Valid Petition Filed
For Arcanum Butler Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) ARCANUM BUTLER LSD
Vote For 3
Beverly Delk – 722
Eric W. Moore – 676
Mark S. Trask – 702
For Ansonia Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) ANSONIA LSD
Vote For 3
Ronald L. Barga, II – 384
Joey Schmitmeyer – 402
No Valid Petition Filed
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Bradford Evsd – Bd Of Ed (2) BRADFORD EXEMPTED SD
Vote For 2
Maria A. Brewer – 58
Scott Swabb – 74
For Franklin Monroe Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FRANKLIN MONROE LSD
Vote For 3
Jason D. Baker – 274
Amy Booher – 180
Amanda L. Brumbaugh – 268
Teresa L. Wolf – 231
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Ft. Recovery Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FT RECOVERY LSD
Vote For 3
Jerry Byram – 5
Mike Grube – 8
Anne Guggenbiller – 11
Jake Dean Knapke – 7
Don Wendel – 10
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Fort Loramie Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FT LORAMIE LSD
Vote For 3
Lynn DeLoye – 1
Lisa Ruhenkamp – 2
Vernon F. Siegel, Jr. – 1
Thomas R. Wisener – 2
For Greenville Csd – Bd Of Ed (2) GREENVILLE CITY SD
Vote For 2
Melissa Riethman – 1,723
Jim Sommer – 1,777
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Minster Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) MINSTER LSD
Vote For 2
Katrina Nixon – 4
Ted Oldiges – 2
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Minster Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) MINSTER LSD
Vote For 2
Richard Bruns – 3
Sandra Schulze – 5
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Marion Local Sd – Bd Of Ed (3) MARION LOCAL SD
Vote For 3
Randy Bruns – 78
Shannon M. Everman – 75
Tim Pohlman – 76
For Mississinawa Valley Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) MISSISSINAWA LSD
Vote For 3
Jessica L. Gower – 420
Todd W. Grow – 479
Amy C. Hanes – 337
Keith Threewits – 221
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Newton Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) NEWTON LSD
Vote For 2
Bridget Haines – 2
Nate Obrun – 2
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Northmont City Sd – Bd Of Ed (2) NORTHMONT CSD
Vote For 2
Karl G. Espeleta – 0
Thomas L. Walker – 0
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For National Trails Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) NATIONAL TRAIL LSD
Vote For 2
Greg McWhinney – 3
Mindy Ward – 1
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Russia Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) RUSSIA LSD
Vote For 2
Douglas Hoying – 6
Jeffery J. Prenger – 7
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For St. Henry Consolidated Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) ST HENRY CLSD
Vote For 2
Paul Moorman – 24
Brad Nerderman – 25
(Only Darke County votes are listed)
For Tri-county North Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) TRI COUNTY NORTH LSD
Vote For 3
Rodney C. Schaar – 4
Larry Seibel – 3
Vickie L. Woodyard – 1
For Tri-village Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) TRI VILLAGE LSD
Vote For 2
Tim M. Bevins – 355
Shane Coby – 356
For Versailles EVSD – Bd Of Ed
Vote For 2
Hope Batty – 478
Jacob Broering – 562
Levies
TOWNSHIP OF TWIN
For the Tax Levy – 390
Against the Tax Levy – 325
ALLEN TOWNSHIP FIRE DISTRICT NUMBER 1 ALLEN TWP FIRE
For the Tax Levy – 120
Against the Tax Levy – 23
ANSONIA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
For the Tax Levy – 364
Against the Tax Levy – 122
ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD INCOME TAX
For the Tax – 627
Against the Tax – 343
FRANKLIN-MONROE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
For the Tax Levy – 270
Against the Tax Levy – 122
Marion Local School District
For the Tax Levy – 70
Against the Tax Levy – 22
NATIONAL TRAIL LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
For the Tax – 4
Against the Tax – 0
Northmont City School District
For the Tax Levy – 0
Against the Tax Levy – 0
Upper Valley Career Center
For the Tax levy – 55
Against the Tax Levy – 48
VILLAGE OF ARCANUM
For the Tax Levy – 248
Against the Tax Levy – 173
VILLAGE OF GORDON
For the Tax Levy – 20
Against the Tax Levy – 12
CITY OF GREENVILLE current expenses
For the Tax Levy – 979
Against the Tax Levy – 599
CITY OF GREENVILLE renewal
For the Tax Levy – 925
Against the Tax Levy – 634
VILLAGE OF HOLLANSBURG
For the Tax Levy – 17
Against the Tax Levy – 7
VILLAGE OF HOLLANSBURG 2
For the Tax Levy – 16
Against the Tax Levy – 6
VILLAGE OF NEW MADISON
For the Tax Levy – 124
Against the Tax Levy – 46
VILLAGE OF PITSBURG
For the Tax Levy – 53
Against the Tax Levy – 17
VILLAGE OF UNION CITY
For the Tax Levy – 71
Against the Tax Levy – 75
VILLAGE OF UNION CITY 2
For the Tax Levy – 69
Against the Tax Levy – 77
VILLAGE OF UNION CITY 3
For the Tax Levy – 73
Against the Tax Levy – 70