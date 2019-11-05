Willman wins, several levies pass

GREENVILLE – It was a late night for the Darke County Board of Elections and having to work with new equipment and then make sure everything went smoothly with a certified write-in candidate for mayor in the city of Greenville. This proved to be a good election to work out any issues with only 19 percent of the registered voters going to the polls.

In Greenville, Mayor Steve Willman retained his seat after learning in August that he would have a challenger. Write-in candidate James Besecker mounted a challenge on his Facebook Page and with yards signs throughout the city, but it wasn’t enough. Willman took 1,178 votes to Besecker’s 305. According to Paul Schlechty, director of the Darke County Board of Elections, 315 write-in votes were cast and 10 of those votes there was no clear intent to vote for the certified candidate. He gave examples of Mickey Mouse and Michael Jordan as some of the write-in votes.

Union City may have faced the biggest defeat for this election cycle. Two of their three renewal levies failed, according to the unofficial results. The third levy was approved by three votes. A 2.4 mill renewal levy for five years for current expenses and a 3.8 mill renewal levy for five years failed. A 4.3 mill renewal levy for five years, also for current expenses was approved.

Arcanum Fire Department’s new levy that will replace an older levy was approved by voters by a 248 to 173 margin.

Voters in New Madison also approved a new levy for the repair of streets, roads and bridges that will also replace an older levy. Voters said yes by a 124 to 46 margin.

The following is a complete list of unofficial results:

For Greenville – Mayor GREENVILLE CITY

REP Stephen M. Willman – 1,178

Write-In Totals – 315

Write-In: James L. Besecker – 305

Not Assigned – 10

For Greenville – Auditor GREENVILLE CITY

REP Roxanne Willman – 1,321

For Greenville – Treasurer GREENVILLE CITY

REP Rebecca Strait – 1,327

For Greenville – Law Director GREENVILLE CITY

REP Michael A. Rieman – 1,340

For Greenville City Council – 1st Ward GREENVILLE WARD 1

REP Clarence Godwin – 349

For Greenville City Council – 2nd Ward GREENVILLE WARD 2

REP Doris Howdieshell – 294

For Greenville City Council – 3rd Ward GREENVILLE WARD 3

DEM Leon Rogers – 284

For Greenville City Council – 4th Ward GREENVILLE WARD 4

REP Matthew Staugler – 289

For Ansonia Village – Mayor ANSONIA

Ted Adkins – 94

Danny Brown – 53

For Ansonia Village – Council ANSONIA

Vote For 2

Jeff Gariety – 139

No Valid Petition Filed

For Arcanum Village – Mayor ARCANUM

Gregory T. Baumle – 364

For Arcanum Village – Council ARCANUM

Vote For 2

Jacob Banks – 312

Rick Genovesi – 303

(The following does not include Mercer County votes)

For Burkettsville Village – Mayor BURKETTSVILLE VILL

Write-In Totals – 3

Write-In: Joseph T. Stammen – 1

Not Assigned – 2

For Burkettsville Village – Council BURKETTSVILLE VILL

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

(The following does not include Miami County votes)

For Bradford Village – Mayor BRADFORD

Don Stump – 43

For Bradford Village – Clerk/treasurer BRADFORD

Vote For 1

Brenda Selanders – 42

For Bradford Village – Council BRADFORD

Vote For 2

Galen A. Balmert – 31

Robert L. Daugherty – 43

For Castine Village – Mayor CASTINE

No Valid Petition Filed

For Castine Village – Council CASTINE

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Gordon Village – Mayor GORDON

Mark W. Lawson – 30

For Gordon Village – Council GORDON

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Gettysburg Village – Mayor GETTYSBURG

Donnie L. Harmon – 37

For Gettysburg Village – Council GETTYSBURG

Vote For 2

Timothy Bryan – 30

Cheryl A. Byers – 30

For Hollansburg Village – Mayor HOLLANSBURG

Vote For 1

Matt Harrison – 17

For Hollansburg Village – Council HOLLANSBURG

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Ithaca Village – Mayor ITHACA

David H. Peterson – 14

For Ithaca Village – Council ITHACA

Vote For 2

Krickett Allread – 14

Robert Brown – 12

For New Madison Village – Mayor NEW MADISON

Monyca L. Schlechty – 156

For New Madison Village – Council NEW MADISON

Vote For 2

Karl K. King – 137

No Valid Petition Filed

For New Madison Village – Bd Of Public Affairs NEW MADISON

Vote For 2

Cynthia S. King – 140

No Valid Petition Filed

For North Star Village – Mayor NORTH STAR

Travis J. Wilker – 75

For North Star Village – Council NORTH STAR

Vote For 2

Douglas A. Niekamp – 75

Jason Stammen – 69

For New Weston Village – Mayor NEW WESTON

Bradley C. Birt – 13

For New Weston Village – Council NEW WESTON

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Osgood Village – Mayor OSGOOD

No Valid Petition Filed

For Osgood Village – Council OSGOOD

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Palestine Village – Mayor PALESTINE

David A. Brewer – 24

For Palestine Village – Council PALESTINE

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Pitsburg Village – Mayor PITSBURG

Michael Wolf – 59

For Pitsburg Village – Council PITSBURG

Vote For 2

Chip Heindl – 54

Phyllis Riegle – 49

For Rossburg Village – Mayor ROSSBURG

No Valid Petition Filed

Write-In Totals – 7

Write-In: Danny Howe – 4

Not Assigned – 3

For Rossburg Village – Council ROSSBURG

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Union City Village – Mayor UNION CITY

John H. Fields – 131

For Union City Village – Council UNION CITY

Vote For 2

Eric Rust – 123

No Valid Petition Filed

For Versailles Village – Mayor VERSAILLES

Jeffry A. Subler – 167

For Versailles Village – Council VERSAILLES

Vote For 2

Jeffrey Beasley – 162

Todd Dammeyer – 161

For Wayne Lakes Village – Mayor WAYNE LAKES

Vote For 1

No Valid Petition Filed

For Wayne Lakes Village – Council WAYNE LAKES

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Yorkshire Village – Mayor YORKSHIRE

Kenneth A. Subler – 10

For Yorkshire Village – Council YORKSHIRE

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Adams Township – Trustee ADAMS TWP

Vote For 1

Dave W. Brewer – 231

For Adams Township – Trustees ADAMS TWP

Vote For 1

Donald Lecklider – 220

For Adams Township – Fiscal Officer ADAMS TWP

Charity Hutt – 211

For Allen Township – Trustee ALLEN TWP

Vote For 1

Chris A. Mestemaker – 160

For Allen Township – Fiscal Officer ALLEN TWP

Patricia J. Kaiser – 157

For Brown Township – Trustee BROWN TWP

Vote For 1

Ed Huff, Jr. – 241

For Brown Township – Fiscal Officer BROWN TWP

Mary K. Riffle – 263

For Butler Township – Trustee BUTLER TWP

Vote For 1

Tyler Subler – 173

For Butler Township – Fiscal Officer BUTLER TWP

Melissa Sullenbarger – 168

For Franklin Township – Trustee FRANKLIN TWP

Vote For 1

Kim Myers – 110

For Franklin Township – Fiscal Officer FRANKLIN TWP

Caleena Hesler – 107

For Greenville Township – Trustee GREENVILLE TWP

Vote For 1

Matthew S. Kolb – 1,655

For Greenville Township – Fiscal Officer GREENVILLE TWP

Susan T. Miles – 1,611

For Harrison Township – Trustee HARRISON TWP

Vote For 1

Michael A. Fisherback – 239

For Harrison Township – Fiscal Officer HARRISON TWP

Cathy Mikesell – 239

For Jackson Township – Trustee JACKSON TWP

Vote For 1

James D. Hanes – 331

For Jackson Township – Fiscal Officer JACKSON TWP

Sandy Denniston – 336

For Liberty Township – Trustee LIBERTY TWP

Vote For 1

Scott Brewer – 73

For Liberty Township – Fiscal Officer LIBERTY TWP

Deborah Kuhnle – 67

For Mississinawa Township – Trustee MISSISSINAWA TWP

Vote For 1

Eric J. Barga – 75

For Mississinawa Township – Fiscal Officer MISSISSINAWA TWP

Sherry L. Dirksen – 68

For Monroe Township – Trustee MONROE TWP

Vote For 1

Kevin McKibben – 218

For Monroe Township – Trustees MONROE TWP

Vote for 1

Ricky Lee Oswalt – 209

For Monroe Township – Fiscal Officer MONROE TWP

Dawn Oswalt – 213

For Neave Township – Trustee NEAVE TWP

Vote For 1

Keith D. Godown – 223

For Neave Township – Fiscal Officer NEAVE TWP

Diane L. Delaplane – 206

For Patterson Township – Trustee PATTERSON TWP

Vote For 1

Samuel F. Pohlman – 148

For Patterson Township – Fiscal Officer PATTERSON TWP

Kathleen M. Grieshop – 151

For Richland Township – Trustee RICHLAND TWP

Vote For 1

Bruce Knick – 120

Bob Wagner – 73

For Richland Township – Fiscal Officer RICHLAND TWP

Kay Nance – 69

Star Sink – 114

For Twin Township – Trustee TWIN TWP

Vote For 1

Jerry E. Snyder – 635

For Twin Township – Fiscal Officer TWIN TWP

Deborah L. Dynes – 629

For Van Buren Township – Trustee VAN BUREN TWP

Vote For 1

David Delk – 144

For Van Buren Township – Fiscal Officer VAN BUREN TWP

Kent Thompson – 138

For Wabash Township – Trustee WABASH TWP

Vote For 1

Larry Bubeck – 241

For Wabash Township – Fiscal Officer WABASH TWP

Ann M. Stammen – 111

Carolyn Wilker – 141

For Washington Township – Trustee WASHINGTON TWP

Vote For 1

Mark A. Cox – 136

For Washington Township – Fiscal Officer WASHINGTON TWP

Melissa Brawley – 112

Write-In Totals – 19

Write-In: Anthony D. Feurer – 19

Not Assigned – 0

For Wayne Township – Trustee WAYNE TWP

Vote For 1

Michael J. Lawrence – 283

For Wayne Township – Fiscal Officer WAYNE TWP

Teresa M. Slonkosky – 283

For York Township – Trustee YORK TWP

Vote For 1

James Zumbrink – 41

For York Township – Fiscal Officer YORK TWP

Alan J. Stammen – 38

For Auglaize County Educational Service Center Board AUGLAIZE CO BD OF ED

Vote For 3

David Shephard – 3

No Valid Petition Filed

No Valid Petition Filed

For Auglaize County Educational Service Center Board Unexpired AUGLAIZE CO BD OF ED

Vote For 1

No Valid Petition Filed

For Darke County Educational Service Center Board DARKE CO BD OF EDUC

Vote For 2

Kent A. James – 2,303

No Valid Petition Filed

For Darke County Board of Educational Service Center Board Unexpired DARKE CO BD OF EDUC

Vote For 1

Chad Booher – 2,362

For Mercer County Educational Service Center Board MERCER CO BD OF ED

Vote For 2

Melissa Hoying – 130

Write-In Totals – 0

Not Assigned – 0

For Mercer County Board of Educational Service Center Board Unexpired MERCER CO BD OF ED

Vote For 1

Curtis Hayes – 123

For Miami County Educational Service Center Board MIAMI CO BD OF ED

Vote For 2

Janel Hodges – 2

No Valid Petition Filed

For Midwest Regional #3 – Educational Service Center Board MIDWEST REG ESC

Vote For 1

Eric Ditmer – 9

For Preble Co – Educational Service Center Board PREBLE CO BD OF ED

Vote For 2

Ashley Garnett – 1

Kevin A. Johnston – 6

Rhonda Schaar – 4

For Preble Co – Educational Service Center Board Unexpired PREBLE CO BD OF ED

Vote For 2

Shelly Lykins – 6

No Valid Petition Filed

For Arcanum Butler Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) ARCANUM BUTLER LSD

Vote For 3

Beverly Delk – 722

Eric W. Moore – 676

Mark S. Trask – 702

For Ansonia Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) ANSONIA LSD

Vote For 3

Ronald L. Barga, II – 384

Joey Schmitmeyer – 402

No Valid Petition Filed

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Bradford Evsd – Bd Of Ed (2) BRADFORD EXEMPTED SD

Vote For 2

Maria A. Brewer – 58

Scott Swabb – 74

For Franklin Monroe Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FRANKLIN MONROE LSD

Vote For 3

Jason D. Baker – 274

Amy Booher – 180

Amanda L. Brumbaugh – 268

Teresa L. Wolf – 231

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Ft. Recovery Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FT RECOVERY LSD

Vote For 3

Jerry Byram – 5

Mike Grube – 8

Anne Guggenbiller – 11

Jake Dean Knapke – 7

Don Wendel – 10

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Fort Loramie Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) FT LORAMIE LSD

Vote For 3

Lynn DeLoye – 1

Lisa Ruhenkamp – 2

Vernon F. Siegel, Jr. – 1

Thomas R. Wisener – 2

For Greenville Csd – Bd Of Ed (2) GREENVILLE CITY SD

Vote For 2

Melissa Riethman – 1,723

Jim Sommer – 1,777

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Minster Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) MINSTER LSD

Vote For 2

Katrina Nixon – 4

Ted Oldiges – 2

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Minster Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) MINSTER LSD

Vote For 2

Richard Bruns – 3

Sandra Schulze – 5

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Marion Local Sd – Bd Of Ed (3) MARION LOCAL SD

Vote For 3

Randy Bruns – 78

Shannon M. Everman – 75

Tim Pohlman – 76

For Mississinawa Valley Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) MISSISSINAWA LSD

Vote For 3

Jessica L. Gower – 420

Todd W. Grow – 479

Amy C. Hanes – 337

Keith Threewits – 221

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Newton Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) NEWTON LSD

Vote For 2

Bridget Haines – 2

Nate Obrun – 2

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Northmont City Sd – Bd Of Ed (2) NORTHMONT CSD

Vote For 2

Karl G. Espeleta – 0

Thomas L. Walker – 0

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For National Trails Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) NATIONAL TRAIL LSD

Vote For 2

Greg McWhinney – 3

Mindy Ward – 1

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Russia Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) RUSSIA LSD

Vote For 2

Douglas Hoying – 6

Jeffery J. Prenger – 7

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For St. Henry Consolidated Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) ST HENRY CLSD

Vote For 2

Paul Moorman – 24

Brad Nerderman – 25

(Only Darke County votes are listed)

For Tri-county North Lsd – Bd Of Ed (3) TRI COUNTY NORTH LSD

Vote For 3

Rodney C. Schaar – 4

Larry Seibel – 3

Vickie L. Woodyard – 1

For Tri-village Lsd – Bd Of Ed (2) TRI VILLAGE LSD

Vote For 2

Tim M. Bevins – 355

Shane Coby – 356

For Versailles EVSD – Bd Of Ed

Vote For 2

Hope Batty – 478

Jacob Broering – 562

Levies

TOWNSHIP OF TWIN

For the Tax Levy – 390

Against the Tax Levy – 325

ALLEN TOWNSHIP FIRE DISTRICT NUMBER 1 ALLEN TWP FIRE

For the Tax Levy – 120

Against the Tax Levy – 23

ANSONIA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

For the Tax Levy – 364

Against the Tax Levy – 122

ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD INCOME TAX

For the Tax – 627

Against the Tax – 343

FRANKLIN-MONROE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

For the Tax Levy – 270

Against the Tax Levy – 122

Marion Local School District

For the Tax Levy – 70

Against the Tax Levy – 22

NATIONAL TRAIL LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

For the Tax – 4

Against the Tax – 0

Northmont City School District

For the Tax Levy – 0

Against the Tax Levy – 0

Upper Valley Career Center

For the Tax levy – 55

Against the Tax Levy – 48

VILLAGE OF ARCANUM

For the Tax Levy – 248

Against the Tax Levy – 173

VILLAGE OF GORDON

For the Tax Levy – 20

Against the Tax Levy – 12

CITY OF GREENVILLE current expenses

For the Tax Levy – 979

Against the Tax Levy – 599

CITY OF GREENVILLE renewal

For the Tax Levy – 925

Against the Tax Levy – 634

VILLAGE OF HOLLANSBURG

For the Tax Levy – 17

Against the Tax Levy – 7

VILLAGE OF HOLLANSBURG 2

For the Tax Levy – 16

Against the Tax Levy – 6

VILLAGE OF NEW MADISON

For the Tax Levy – 124

Against the Tax Levy – 46

VILLAGE OF PITSBURG

For the Tax Levy – 53

Against the Tax Levy – 17

VILLAGE OF UNION CITY

For the Tax Levy – 71

Against the Tax Levy – 75

VILLAGE OF UNION CITY 2

For the Tax Levy – 69

Against the Tax Levy – 77

VILLAGE OF UNION CITY 3

For the Tax Levy – 73

Against the Tax Levy – 70

