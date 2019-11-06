Upcoming events at BPL

BRADFORD – There is a chill in the air…cold enough to bring snow. Fall is the perfect time to visit your library to stock up on great books and magazines, movies to entertain your family or join a class or workshop to learn a new skill. Check off all the boxes at Bradford Public Library this month.

Fit & Fab will continue to meet on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. Join them as they walk with Leslie Sansone videos. All fitness levels are welcome for these low impact classes that you can tailor to meet your fitness needs. Classes are free and no equipment is needed, just a comfortable pair of walking shoes and a water bottle.

Their November STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be held on Nov. 14 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. These hands-on classes are planned for students in grades 1-8. Registration is not required, but they do appreciate knowing you are coming. For more information, call the library at 448-2612 and ask for Stacie.

The Good Grub Club will meet on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-noon. Their free cooking classes for students age 9-13 are always a hit – don’t wait to sign up. Class size is limited to 12 students. This month, participants will be making mini apple dumpling treats and Apple Pie Cups. Parents are invited to come share their treats at noon. The last day to register is Nov. 12. Sign-ups are available now.

The return of the Lego Village means that Christmas is just around the corner. Lego-Lovers of all ages are welcome to help build their grand display. They will have the kits available Friday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and will finish up on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Be sure to check out their display in December and try your hand at “I Spy” in the Village or see if you can find the imposter each week. Patrons with an eagle eye can have a chance to win an awesome Lego set at the end of December.